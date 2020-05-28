Amherst man convicted of sex charge three months ago now facing child porn charge

Gary Todd Baker had been designated a Level 2 sex offender and the discovery was made just eight days into his probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man convicted of a state child sex charge just three months ago is now facing charges of possessing child pornography.

The US Attorney's office said Gary Todd Baker, 51, was on probation for just eight days when the discovery was made.

During a routine visit to his home, officers discovered Baker had an internet capable cell phone, as well as empty boxes of printer ink and paper. After questioning him, the officers found a bag containing torn up printed images that when reassembled were confirmed to be child pornography.

Back in March, Baker was convicted in Erie County Court of possession of a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16. As a result, he was designated a Level 2 sex offender and sentenced to ten years probation.