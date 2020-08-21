x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Amherst man charged with embezzling from his employer

Thomas Kiely is accused of stealing $500,000 while working as an accountant for an Amherst company.
Credit: ECSO
Thomas Kiely

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is accused of stealing $500,000 from his employer while working as an accountant.

Thomas Kiely, 62, was arraigned virtually Friday on charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records. The alleged theft took place between March 1, 2015, and March 1, 2020, while he was employed as an accountant for Kinequip, Inc. of Amherst.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Kiely allegedly sent checks on behalf of the business to a phantom company of which, the district attorney's office says, he was the sole owner. 

Kiely was released on his own recognizance and is due back for a felony hearing before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan in October.

Related Articles