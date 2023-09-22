Amherst man arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst man is facing charges after a domestic incident that eventually led to a four-hour standoff with police.
The charges 30-year-old Eric M. Adair face include second-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration. He was being held at the Amherst Police Station, waiting to go before a judge.
"At no point was there a threat to the public," Amherst Police said in a statement Friday night.
Police said they were called to the area of Glenhaven Drive and Sweet Home Road for a domestic dispute. That's where a woman was found with a large cut on her head. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.
Twin City Ambulance and Ellicott Creek Fire Department assisted at the scene.
