CLARENCE, N.Y. — New York State Police say an Amherst man is accused of exposing himself while asking for directions.

The incident happened August 14. Troopers say Jonathan R. Armstrong, 26, drove up to the victim, who was running near the Eastern Hills Mall, and asked for directions. The victim told police that during the conversation, Amstrong exposed himself.

Armstrong was arrested and arraigned in Clarence Town Court on a public lewdness charge.

Investigators say Armstrong is a level 1 registered sex offender. He was recently arrested by Amherst Police for public lewdness and is on federal probation for possession of child pornography.

If anyone has any additional information concerning this case, you're asked to contact the New York State Police: 585-344-6200.