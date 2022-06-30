Amherst man arrested following non-custodial abduction of his child

Anthones D. Mullen, 37, was wanted in connection to incidents that took place on June 11, when he allegedly took his 10-month-old baby girl from a Lockport home.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Nearly three weeks after an AMBER Alert was issued, an Amherst man has been arrested following the non-custodial abduction of his child.

Anthones D. Mullen, 37, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, first and second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, first and second-degree reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of child.

Mullen was wanted in connection to incidents that happened on June 11. That's when the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said he unlawfully took his 10-month-old baby girl sometime before 8 a.m. from a residence on Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport.

An AMBER Alert was issued later that day.

Sheriff's deputies located Mullen's empty vehicle in the Woodlands Manufactured Home Community in the Town of Lockport. From there, crews began to search the immediate area for Mullen and the baby.

Eventually, the Buffalo Police Department said the unharmed infant was brought to them by "a relative of the suspect." After that, the mother was notified and reunited with the baby.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force was also involved in the case.