Amherst man arraigned on murder charge for the killing of his mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man has been arraigned on a murder charge, accused of killing his mother, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

Om Samant, 34, was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder.

Amherst Police reports that on Dec. 26 they found Samant's mother dead in the home they shared. Samant is accused of killing her by beating and stabbing her.



Samant is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 4.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Samant faces up to 25 years to life in prison.