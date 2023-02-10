Amherst man accused of killing his mother in their home

Om D. Samant, 35, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of murder in the second degree.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst man, accused of killing his mother, was arraigned in court Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney says Samant is accused of killing his mother inside their Thistle Lea home on December 26. They say Samant's mother, Jagruti Samant, 58, was found beaten and stabbed.

Samant is scheduled to return to court April 25 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail.