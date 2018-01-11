AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

Amherst Police detectives worked with North Tonawanda Police and the Erie County Probation Department to identify and locate Nicholas Piraino, 25, of North Tonawanda.

He is charged with robbery and grand larceny.

Police say Piraino entered the Citizens Bank at 3180 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, presented the bank teller a note demanding money and took an undetermined amount of money.

