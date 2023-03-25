AMBER Alert issued in Rochester for missing 4-year-old

The child is identified as Michael Williams III and is four-years-old. He is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department has activated the NYS AMBER Alert system for a child abduction.

Police say a child and his mother were taken from 170 Fulton Avenue in Rochester around 1:30am on Saturday.

The child is identified as Michael Williams III and he is four-years-old. He is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 3 feet 3 inches and weighs about 80 pounds.

Police say Michael was last seen wearing Paw Patrol t-shirt, gray and black pajama pants. Michael and his mother were taken under circumstances that police believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Michael's mother, Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes, is 23-years-old. She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 175 lbs. She was last seeing wearing a white nightgown. She also has a tattoo of an elephant on her right wrist.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.