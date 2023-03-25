x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

AMBER Alert issued in Rochester for missing 4-year-old

The child is identified as Michael Williams III and is four-years-old. He is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Credit: NYS Amber Alert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department has activated the NYS AMBER Alert system for a child abduction

Police say a child  and his mother were taken from 170 Fulton Avenue in Rochester around 1:30am on Saturday. 

The child is identified as Michael Williams III and he is four-years-old.  He is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 3 feet 3 inches and weighs about 80 pounds.

Police say Michael was last seen wearing Paw Patrol t-shirt, gray and black pajama pants. Michael and his mother were taken under circumstances that police believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Michael's mother, Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes, is 23-years-old.  She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.  She is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 175 lbs.  She was last seeing wearing a white nightgown.  She also has a tattoo of an elephant on her right wrist. 

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately. 

***AMBER ALERT -- PLEASE SHARE*** The Rochester Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is...

Posted by New York State Police on Saturday, March 25, 2023

 

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Cybersecurity concerns

Before You Leave, Check This Out