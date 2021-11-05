Allegany County man arrested for attempting to burn the Best Inn

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fire that occurred November 1 at the Best Inn on State Route 417 in Wellsville.
Troopers arrested and charged Brandon L. Short, 34, of Wellsville with arson and criminal mischief.
Investigators say they were investigating the fire at the Best Inn and say Short allegedly broke windows in one of the rooms and then started a fire inside the room. The fire was put out before any significant damage occurred.
Short was arraigned in the Wellsville court and remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.