BUFFALO, NY-- An Alden woman is facing several charges following a hit-and-run property damage accident.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch received calls just after midnight Thursday about a vehicle that hit a utility pole at Three Rod and Broadway. The pole broke in half from the impact.

Witnesses told police the vehicle left the scene, but deputies were able to locate it at a South Lawn Court address.

According to officials, deputies administered a breath test on Tara Schafer, 38. Police say her BAC registered more than twice the legal limit. Schafer is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe lane change.

She was released into the custody of a third party and will appear in Alden court at a later date.

