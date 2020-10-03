BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Alden man is under arrest charged with possession of receipt of child pornography.

The US Attorney's office says Brandon Kidder, 35, of Alden allegedly was accessing an online network designed specifically to access child pornography anonymously.

In January, the FBI got a search warrant for Kidder's Alden apartment. Investigators took two smartphones, desktop and laptop computers and two thumb drives. An initial search of those items found videos and images of child porn, some including infants and depictions of violence.

If convicted, Kidder faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.