Albion man arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child

ALBION, N.Y. — An Albion man was arrested over the weekend for sex crimes against children, according to New York State Police.

On Sunday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Mark Bennett, 35, for five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was conducting an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Albion when it was determined Bennett was in a position of images of child pornography.