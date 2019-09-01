An Albion man was arrested on a felony charge after a seven-month investigation into the dumping of asbestos-laden materials on state property in Orleans County.

Carl J. Rivers, 49, faces a felony charge of endangering public health, safety or the environment, as well as unlawfully disposing of solid waste. The alleged actions took place at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area in the town of Alabama.

Rivers was already in custody on an unrelated charge.

The felony charge carries a maximum of four months in prison and a possible fine of up to $150,000. The other charge has a penalty of up to 15 days in jail and a possible fine of anywhere between $1,500 to $15,000.