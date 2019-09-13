ALBION, N.Y. — A corrections officer at the Albion Correctional Facility is accused of having sexual relations with female inmates.

James W. Castonguay, 29, of Amherst, is charged with Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree, Official Misconduct and Rape 3rd degree.

New York State Police were called to investigate a criminal complaint in May that Castonguay allegedly had sexual relations with a female inmate at the Albion Correctional Facility. Investigators say they received another allegation the Castonguay had sexual relations with a second inmate.

He was arrested and released. He is scheduled to appear in court in late September.