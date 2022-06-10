Akron woman sentenced for crash that killed another driver in Clarence

AKRON, N.Y. — A woman from Akron will spend at least the next three years in prison for her role in a deadly crash last year.
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jessica Novak was high on meth and speeding when she hit a car on Main Street in Clarence in January of 2021.
65-year-old Jeanette Helms was killed in the crash.
The crash also involved two other vehicles, drivers of those cars suffered minor injuries.
Novak was given an indetermined sentence of 3 to 9 years in prison on Friday for manslaughter.
She pleaded guilty to a second degree manslaughter charge in February. It was the highest sustainable charge against her.