Akron woman sentenced for crash that killed another driver in Clarence

Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com
Judge's gavel on table in office

AKRON, N.Y. — A woman from Akron will spend at least the next three years in prison for her role in a deadly crash last year.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jessica Novak was high on meth and speeding when she hit a car on Main Street in Clarence in January of 2021.

65-year-old Jeanette Helms was killed in the crash.

The crash also involved two other vehicles, drivers of those cars suffered minor injuries.

Novak was given an indetermined sentence of 3 to 9 years in prison on Friday for manslaughter. 

She pleaded guilty to a second degree manslaughter charge in February. It was the highest sustainable charge against her. 

