x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Akron man convicted of production and possession of child pornography on Tuesday

Joshua Schohn, 31, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a combined maximum sentence of 100 years and a $250,000 fine.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Akron man has been convicted of possession and production of child pornography by a federal jury on Tuesday.

Joshua Schohn, 31, was found guilty of two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a combined maximum sentence of 100 years, and a $250,000 fine. 

According to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles M. Kruly and Laura A. Higgins, who handled the prosecution of the case, in March 2019 the ex-girlfriend of Schohn reported that she found child pornography on his laptop. The complaint stated that Schohn took nude videos of his ex-girlfriend's two daughters. then 8 and 6 years old. 

The investigation discovered more than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography. Schohn produced child pornography of the two girls during a 2018 trip to a water park in Erie, Pennsylvania. Schohn admitted to New York State Police Investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for five years.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 23.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Sheriff: We Have A Solid Case