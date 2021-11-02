Akron man convicted of production and possession of child pornography on Tuesday

Joshua Schohn, 31, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a combined maximum sentence of 100 years and a $250,000 fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Akron man has been convicted of possession and production of child pornography by a federal jury on Tuesday.

Joshua Schohn, 31, was found guilty of two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, a combined maximum sentence of 100 years, and a $250,000 fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles M. Kruly and Laura A. Higgins, who handled the prosecution of the case, in March 2019 the ex-girlfriend of Schohn reported that she found child pornography on his laptop. The complaint stated that Schohn took nude videos of his ex-girlfriend's two daughters. then 8 and 6 years old.

The investigation discovered more than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography. Schohn produced child pornography of the two girls during a 2018 trip to a water park in Erie, Pennsylvania. Schohn admitted to New York State Police Investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for five years.