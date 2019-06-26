An Akron man was charged with assault and possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

Police say Joshua Schohn, 29, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend discovered child pornography on Schohn's laptop. Schohn is also accused of taking nude videos of his ex-girlfriend's daughters; the girls were 8 years old and 6 years old at the time.

Investigators say they discovered thousands of images and videos of child pornography on Schohn's laptop, along with YouTube searches relating to children getting ready for baths, and nude religious rituals involving children.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 3, and if convicted Schohn could face 20 years in prison.