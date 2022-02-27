After fatal hit-and-run, Cheektowaga Police are asking for help

Cheektowaga Police say a man using a walker was on the north side of Clinton Street when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, which has not been identified.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night, and Cheektowaga Police are asking for help in identifying the vehicle in the hit-and-run incident.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 11:45 p.m., when a man in his 60s was struck on Clinton Street, under the I-90 bridge.

Cheektowaga Police say the man using a walker was on the north side of the road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, which has not been identified.

Police believe the vehicle is a Jeep SUV, possibly a Patriot or Compass, with damage on the front and/or passenger side. They say the vehicle might also be missing a side mirror.

A passerby in the area had spotted the man and called police. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he eventually died.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 686-3956.

You can also text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) and type CPDNY, then your message.