Nearly three weeks after an 18-year-old farm worker and her son were last seen alive, advocates from a Central New York agency want to ensure that people continue to search for the missing boy.

Last month, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found dead in the woods behind a farm on Joy Road in Sodus where she worked. Her 14-month-old son Owen Hidalgo-Calderon remains missing. Wayne County sheriff's deputies on Sunday suspended the search for Owen, after 12 days of combing the property.

What happened to Hidalgo-Calderon was preventable, according to a spokeswoman from the Worker Justice Center of Rochester. She advocated for New York lawmakers to allow undocumented workers to possess driver's licenses and to reach out to law enforcement for help without worrying about also summoning immigration officers.

Undocumented farm workers who are the victims of domestic violence, often choose to remain quiet about their abuse, because calling attention to any sort of abuse, also brings attention to one's immigration status, according to several advocates at mid-morning news conference organized by the Workers' Center of Central New York. For many battered women, the worry of being deported for speaking up is a reality as these women do not feel protected by American laws.

"Violence has no borders, it's everywhere," said Rebecca Fuentes, of the Workers' Center of Central New York.

Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and spoke little English. Officials say she had been in the United States since November 2016 and was in the process of being deported although her family had pending applications for asylum.

Fuentes said Higaldo-Calderon recently used her savings to buy a car, and risked driving without a license so she could have a bit of freedom, including attending regular church services.

Fuentes said Hidalgo-Calderon's family continues to wait for their daughter's officials cause of death. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has not yet received such a report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, which is performing the autopsy.

As a result, nearly two weeks after her body was located on May 23, Hidalgo-Calderon's body has not been returned to her family for burial, Fuentes said.

Hidalgo-Calderon had lived in the Sodus area for about three months with her boyfriend Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, 25, whom she met while working at another area farm. The pair had lived together since November 2017.

While Donoteo-Reyes is a suspect in her death, he has not been charged in connection with the homicide. He has, however, been charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly moving her body from the couple's shared home into nearby woods. He was also charged with illegally re-entering the United States and possessing counterfeit documents.

Hidalgo-Calderon was the oldest of four children of Estela Calderon, who is temporarily living in Syracuse with her three surviving children — a 15-year-old, a toddler and an infant, Fuentes said. She previously was living and working at a farm in Cayuga County, where she was fired after speaking up about workers' rights, wages and living conditions.

An online fundraising campaign has been established to assist the family with funeral costs and support for family in the United States and in Guatemala. In the past week, more than $8,600 has been donated by more than 175 people.

In reading a statement from Calderon, Fuentes said the family thanked the community for their ongoing support and asked them to continue to look for young Owen. Like many immigrants, she said, the family came to the United States for a better life.

"Immigrants are not evil," she said. "The person who did this (to Selena) is evil. He did this because he had no heart."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved