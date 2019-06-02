BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former business administrator of two Catholic schools in South Buffalo will spend weekends in jail for the next two months for stealing from those schools.

Dennis Potozniak was sentenced Friday by State Supreme Court Justice Russell Buscaglia for taking almost $50,000 from Notre Dame Academy and South Buffalo Catholic School by rigging raffles and writing checks to himself.

Investigators say he paid back $65,000, which included money he was suspected of taking, but wasn't charged with.

"Him paying back $65,000 probably was him trying to show the judge that he was going above and beyond the call of duty, per se, and that may have had an influence on him getting only weekends," said Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn.

Potozniak could have received up to seven years in prison.