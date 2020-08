The woman is being charged with fourth degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the Abraham Lincoln statue in Delaware Park was vandalized early Monday morning.

Police say around 2:10 a.m., a 40-year-old African American woman, who was wearing a black winter jacket covered in paint, threw a can of blue paint on the statue of the 16th U.S. President.

The woman is being charged with fourth degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property.