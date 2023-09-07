x
Jamestown man in custody after escaping police in chase that injured an officer

Wayne Wright, III, 29, was taken into custody later Wednesday after leading officers on a foot chase.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is in custody after he escaped police during a chase that injured an officer.

Wayne Wright, III, 29 of Jamestown, has been arrested on charges of intimidating a witness and criminal possession of a weapon. The Jamestown Police Department reports that more charges are pending.

Police say that Wright, who was wanted on warrants for intimidating a witness and failing to appear for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, was allegedly involved in a police chase on Wednesday.

The officer is recovering and more charges are expected, according to police. 

After the chase, police issued a notice that they were seeking the public's assistance in locating him. However, police reported later Wednesday evening that he had been taken into custody.

