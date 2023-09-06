A Chautauqua County man has been sentenced for leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run accident

Nicholas Rosado was driving his truck northwest on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue in the City of Buffalo on July 7, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man who admitted to leaving the scene of a fatal accident after hitting a bicyclist with his truck last summer has been sentenced to time in prison.

Nicholas J. Rosado, 38, was sentenced to two to six years in prison on the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death.

Rosado was driving his truck northwest on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue in the City of Buffalo on July 7, 2022. He left the scene without reporting it to police. The bicyclist, Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca died from his injuries.