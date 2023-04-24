Buffalo man sentenced for stealing fire truck

Yassin Abdikadir, 26, was sentenced to five years probation Monday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man responsible for stealing a Buffalo firetruck has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the crime in February.

Yassin Abdikadir, 26, was sentenced to five years probation Monday morning for one count of grand larceny in the second degree.

Abdikadir admitted to stealing a Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 truck while firefighters were at a medical emergency on July 14, 2022 around 11:50 p.m..

After the truck was stolen Buffalo Police responded to a report of an abandoned firetruck on Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. Abdikadir hit three parked vehicles and then abandoned the truck.

Abdikadir was found hiding inside a garbage tote.

In addition to the plea for steal the firetruck, Abdikadir pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary in the third degree (class “E” felony) for a separate incident.

In the other case, Abdikadir entered a restaurant on Ellicott Street between E Mohawk Street and E Eagle Street on earlier on July 14, 2022 around 2:30 a.m.

Abdikadir pleaded guilty to breaking into a locked storage cabinet and stealing 50 bottles of alcohol. In total it was valued at $2,000.