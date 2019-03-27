BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several people are facing charges accused of stealing social security numbers from children.

Following a 16-month investigation by the New York State Police and Social Security Administration, eight people from Buffalo and Amherst are charged with identity theft. They are:

Darrius R. Outling, 49 of Buffalo, NY, charged with four counts of Identity Theft 1st Degree; two counts Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree; one count Identity Theft 2nd Degree.

Robert A. Johnson Jr., 33 of Buffalo, NY charged with one count each: Identity Theft 1st Degree; Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree; Grand Larceny 3rd Degree; Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.

Michael Ramsey, 55 of Buffalo, NY charged with one count each of Identity Theft 1st Degree and Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree.

Evelyn T. Pratcher, 47 of Amherst, NY charged with one count each of Identity Theft 1st Degree and Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree.

Cynthia L. Lockwood, 53 of Buffalo, NY charged with one count each of Identity Theft 1st Degree and Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree.

Robert A. Johnson Sr., 54 of Buffalo, NY charged with one count each of Identity Theft 1st Degree and Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree.

Audrey R. Garnett, 58 of Buffalo, NY charged with one count each of Identity Theft 1st Degree and Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree.

Andrew K. Bostic, 56 of Buffalo, NY charged with one count of Identity Theft 2nd Degree.

State Police received a suspcious activity report in late 2017 from the New York State Intelligence Center that Social Security numbers were being used by different assigned names.

Investigators say Outling illegally obtained social security numbers belonging to juveniles living throughout the United States and then sold the numbers to the other suspects. The social security numbers were allegedly used to obtain credit cards to purchase cars, jewelry, appliances and open credit cards. More than $400,000 in fraudulent purchases were made.

The Social Security Administration is with with the credit bureaus to repair the credit of the victims who had their social security numbers stolen.