BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 78-year-old man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday. He's charged with stealing a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle last week.

Robert Closs faces eight different charges, including reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny. He also faces various vehicle and traffic charges.

The indictment charges Closs with stealing a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle that ended around South Park Avenue and Marilla Street on March 6. Buffalo Police said he drove away from police at a high rate of speed before hitting another vehicle and then a house.

Closs was later taken to Erie County Medical Center with several injuries.

Closs' next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 20.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

78-year-old man accused of stealing Buffalo Police vehicle

Buffalo police have begun wearing body cameras

Buffalo Police publish body camera policy