$7,500 reward offered for information regarding Christmas Eve homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York announced Wednesday a $7,500 award is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a Christmas Eve homicide.

Felix Aguirre was killed on Liddell Street in the City of Buffalo on December 24, 2020. Crime Stoppers says another individual, Tavion Corp, was shot during this incident.