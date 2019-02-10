BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Buffalo is now offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Kevon Walker.

Investigators say Walker was killed on July 31, 2018, on Wilkes Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

"I'm angry and I'm frustrated," said Taska Walker, who was inside her home on Blake Street in Buffalo when her son was killed.

Kevon's murder is still unsolved, but Walker said a Buffalo Police detective contacted her recently to assure her that his case is a priority.

If you have any information, the number to call is (716) 867-6161.

