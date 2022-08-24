Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward or information about homicide of Anderson Montanez

Montanez was killed on June 1 at Genesee Street and Bissell Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Anderson Montanez.

Montanez was killed on June 1 at Genesee Street and Bissell Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. Detectives said Montanez was shot, and then a short time later, the vehicle he was in crashed into a building.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder and the suspect pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.