SOUTH DAYTON, NY - A South Dayton man has been arrested following the fatal overnight shooting of his son.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says Richard Tyma Sr., 73, of South Dayton allegedly shot and killed his son, Daniel Tyma, 46, of South Dayton. Deputies responded to the call early Saturday around 2:45 a.m.

Tyma Sr. has since been charged with second degree murder.

He appeared in the Village of South Dayton Court and is being held on no bail.

