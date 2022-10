Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue for a report of a child being hit by a vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 7-year-old boy is listed in critical condition after being hit by a truck Friday afternoon.

Buffalo Police responded to an incident on Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by ambulance.