A 60-day surge led by local law enforcement and federal agencies is planned to reduce gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To address rising gun violence in the City of Buffalo, the federal government is teaming up with local law enforcement on a 60-day surge to get illegal guns off the streets.

The city is on pace for more than 90 murders this year, a dramatic increase in recent years.

"The time has come for us to take back our streets and restore some measure of public safety," said James Kennedy, Jr. the U.S. Attorney for Western New York.

Federal agencies and local law enforcement say they want to repair the damage, starting with holding more community events.

"We got away from that because of the pandemic obviously it became impossible to do that we are going back to that," said Joe Gramaglia, Buffao Police Department's deputy police commissioner.

Officials are also forming a new task force and planning a 60-day surge with more agents to get illegal guns off the streets.

More crime analysts will be used to review regional crime data and be on social media to try to prevent gun violence.

"If we can use the resources and the intelligence and our ability to mind the social media that we do to try to identify those conflicts and interrupt them before they result in that shooting then we're doing a good job," Kennedy said.

Officials say they'll be smart about going after criminals not, law abiding citizens.

"We don't want to turn these communities of violence into minimum security prisons we're going to fish with a spear and not with a net," Kennedy said.