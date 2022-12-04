6 officers injured at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility

Six officers were injured after allegedly being attacked by two inmates at the Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility last week.

According to the NYSCOPBA, the incident happened while the inmates were being escorted to a routine facility program. It's alleged that a sergeant noticed that one of the inmates was in an agitated state and tried to deescalate the situation, but was unsuccessful.

NYSCOPBA says the inmate refused to return to his cell and allegedly initiated a physical confrontation. During the confrontation, an officer administered OC spray, but the spray reportedly did not have an impact on the inmate. NYSCOPBA says the inmate then became aggressive and punched one of the officers in the face several times.

Additional officers were called to the area and eventually forced the inmate to the ground. The inmate was then placed in handcuffs and put in his cell pending disciplinary charges, according to NYSCOPBA.

The inmate was identified as a 36-year-old man who was convicted in 2006 for manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The inmate is said to be serving a 26 year sentence.

It's also alleged that during the incident, a second inmate had raised his arms in a "threatening manner" at an officer. The inmate was reportedly told to stop, but refused. An officer then tried to push the inmate up against the wall, but during the altercation the inmate allegedly grabbed another officer around the torso.

NYSCOPBA says OC spray was administered, but didn't have an effect on the inmate. The inmate was then forced to the floor and allegedly remained combative until handcuffs were applied.

This inmate was said to be serving a four to nine year sentence for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. The inmate was convicted in Tompkins County back in 2017.

According to NYSCOPBA, six officers were injured in the incident. Five of the officers were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital to be treated for various injuries including knee, shoulder, elbow and eye injuries. Another officer had reportedly sustained a nose bleed as well as abrasions to his face, forehead and neck.