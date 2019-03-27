ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Police seized five kilograms of cocaine from an Orchard Park home.

Felix J. Calderon, 28, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Orchard Park Police say the arrest was the result of an investigation by Lackawanna Police.

Police say they searched Calderon's home and found five kilograms of cocaine with a street value over $500,000. Police also seized a firearm.

Calderon was arraigned in court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

The FBI, DEA, ATF, US Postal Police and the Town of Hamburg Police also assisted in the investigation.