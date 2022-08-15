50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

A driver is in critical condition at ECMC following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Newstead. The second driver has been charged with aggravated DWI.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.

The other driver, identified as Mark Printup, underwent standard field sobriety tests and a breath test. According to the Sheriff's Office, Printup's blood alcohol content was allegedly over twice the legal limit. Printup was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and DWI first offense.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight. Deputies say the driver had severe internal injuries and is said to be in critical condition.