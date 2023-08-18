5 people arrested at the Nickelback concert at Darien Lake

Five people were arrested during the Nickelback concert at Six Flags Darien Lake. Three of them are allegedly hit security guards.

CORFU, N.Y. — Five people were arrested at Wednesday night's Nickelback concert at Six Flags Darien Lake, including three who are accused of hitting security guards.

Two men, ages 23 and 24, from Adams, New York, face a second-degree harassment charge after allegedly hitting a Live Nation Security Guard.

Also accused of striking a security guard is a 23-year-old man from Troy, New York. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says he said climbed a fence to enter the concert venue and hit a security guard in the chin. He's facing second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal trespass charges.

A 28-year-old man from Blasdell is accused of trespassing after allegedly refusing the leave the venue after repeatedly being told to do so.

A 22-year-old man from East Amherst was arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly punching someone else at the venue.

All five people were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.