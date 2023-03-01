Four of the vehicles were described as 'Mercedes' vehicles, the fifth vehicle was a Dodge Ram pickup owned by Watson.

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Five vehicles, including a Dodge Ram pickup truck owned by Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership Saturday morning.

According to the North Olmsted Police Department, five suspects broke into the dealership at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning via a service door. They stole keys to an undisclosed amount of vehicles, ultimately leaving the property with five of the vehicles.

Four of the vehicles were described as "Mercedes" vehicles, the fifth vehicle was a Dodge Ram pickup owned by Watson.

So far three of the five vehicles have been recovered, including Watson's truck. The truck was found abandoned after it spun out into a ditch on I-480 near Clague Road.

Another vehicle was found on Minor Avenue in Cleveland. The third vehicle recovered was found abandoned along the 480/77 exchange.

According to the dealership, all five customer owned cars were being held on the property for service. Four of the five vehicles are valued at over $75,000, with Watson's truck being valued at over $100,000.

This is the fourth related incident recently of thefts of high-performance luxury vehicles at Northeast Ohio dealerships.

No suspects have been identified at this time, no arrests have been made.

