NYS Police announce 4th of July Crackdown

NEW YORK — New York State Police are reminding drivers this 4th of July Weekend, stay sober or get pulled over.

Troopers will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving starting Friday night. This special enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision. Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this holiday weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger. Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.”

During this time, drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers will also be looking for drivers who are using their phones while behind the wheel.

The New York State Police, and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;

the fun begins; Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community’s sober ride program;

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation are also reminding drivers to download the "Have a Plan" mobile app. The app helps find and call a taxi or rideshare. It also gives a way to report someone you think is driving impaired.