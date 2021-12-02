47-year-old Pennsylvania man killed in Buffalo crash

The crash happened Wednesday night on Clinton Street at Babcock Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Wednesday night on the city's East Side.

According to accident investigators with the Buffalo Police department, two cars were stopped at a red light on Clinton Street at Babcock Street just after 11:10 p.m. when the crash occurred. Investigators say a Chrysler 200 was allegedly speeding down Clinton Street when it crashed into the back of the second vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed in the crash. A name has not been provided at this time; however, police identified the individual as a 47-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler 200, identified as a 31-year-old man, had to be extricated from his vehicle by first responders. The driver is currently in police custody at ECMC and has been charged with DWI, vehicular homicide and other charges.