40-year old receives maximum sentence for murder of Angola woman

40-year old Keith Renaldo Jr. of Brant was sentenced on Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Brant was sentenced Tuesday morning for the murder of a woman from Angola that happened in July 2021.

The suspect who was identified as Keith Renaldo Jr. appeared in the Erie County Court before judge Kenneth Case who sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison.

Gina Baca, 45, of Angola had been reported missing by her family. Her body was later discovered by New York State Police in a wooded area. Renaldo intentionally shot Baca with a shotgun.