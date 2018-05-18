BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 4-year-old girl was hurt after she was grazed by a bullet while in a vehicle on Lasalle Avenue on Thursday night.

The young girl was an innocent bystander, according to police.

Buffalo police are investigating the incident that occurred on Lasalle Avenue near Comstock Avenue, in the 300 block.

The father of the victim, identified her as Lelaina Mackelmore. Her father did not want to do an interview when 2 On Your Side briefly spoke to him Friday morning.

A neighbor and friend of the victim's family, says Mackelmore was in her mom's vehicle, in the driveway of their house, when the shooting occurred. The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says that Mackelmore's mom drove her daughter to Sisters Hospital.

That neighbor also said that Mackelmore was scheduled for surgery Friday morning.

If you have any information, call or text the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.

