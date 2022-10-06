4 people dead: suspected murders, suicide being investigated by Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Two men were found dead at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead. Two women were killed at two other crime scenes.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder and suicide involving two men at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead, along with two women killed elsewhere.

Undersheriff Bill Cooley says he was alerted to the killings around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Cooley says two women were found dead at other scenes, and that all four who were killed are related.

The sheriff's office has not shared any details on the other scenes or released any names.

The investigation is ongoing. Cooley says he will provide more details to 2 On Your Side on Thursday evening.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Ten X Shooting Club but did not immediately receive a response.