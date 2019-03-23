WARSAW, N.Y. — Four people were arrested for manufacturing meth in the village of Warsaw in Wyoming County.

Sheriff's deputies arrested three men on North Main Street on Thursday night. A woman was also arrested.

All four face a variety of drug-related charges, with more charges pending once more lab results are in.

