4 men will be deported after attempted burglary in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Four men from Colombia are now waiting to be deported after they were convicted of felony attempted burglary for a crime in West Seneca.
Prosecutors say they believe it's tied to a statewide crime ring.
The four suspects were arrested after breaking a window and attempting to rob a home on January 12. They were sentenced to time served but will now be deported to Colombia.
Investigators say a number of Colombian men have also been charged with a similar crime in Rochester, and they may be responsible for another recent burglary in Amherst.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the targeted homes all share a similarity.
