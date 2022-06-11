4 injured after shooting near East Amherst and Main Street

We at Zone One Complex are devastated with the recent event that has taken place Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We are wholeheartedly sorry that such acts of violence have occurred and are currently working with our police department to provide any assistance we can in their investigation. At this time we would like to take immediate action and change our time & age requirement for entering our facility. We will now open no later than 10 p.m. Our age requirement for entering our facility without a parent is now 21 years & older. The software we have acquired “Waiver Master” will scan IDs much easier than our previous software. We will still employ a licensed armed guard at our door during these times. Our focus is family entertainment, non for profit, schools, and birthday parties. We want to and have always encouraged a safe environment for our community. Again our hearts and prayers are with the families. We offer our deepest sympathies and support.