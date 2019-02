SALINA, N.Y. - Four people are recovering after they were shot inside a Denny's near Syracuse.

Law enforcement says around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, the suspect confronted another man before shooting him at the restaurant in Salina, New York.

Deputies say the man then fired shots into a group of customers and workers before leaving.

None of the victims' injuries are life-threatening. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.