4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

Four people from Rochester were arrested following a vehicle and foot chase.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.

The caller provided a license plate number. Sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the suspected vehicle on South Transit Road, however deputies say the vehicle fled into the City of Lockport.

The deputy who initiated the stop was assisted by another deputy, Middleport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Medina Police Department, Albion Police, Department, and New York State Police.

The chase went through the Town of Lockport, Town of Royalton and into Orleans County on Route 31.

Spike strips stopped the vehicle by deflating the suspected car's passenger side front tire.

The Jeep came to a stop in an open field and two of the occupants attempted to flee through the woods.

An Orleans County Sheriff's K9 apprehended the first suspect.

The other suspect was found in the woods and apprehended after assistance from Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies, Middleport Police, an Orleans County Sheriff's K9 Unit, and the Niagara County Sheriff's helicopter.

The four suspects and the charges they face are listed below:

Kelly Simons of Rochester is charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations related to the pursuit, felony criminal mischief in for damages allegedly done to a farmer's field in Orleans County as a result of fleeing.

Cory DuBois of Rochester is charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest. DuBois also had an outstanding warrant from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Ball of Rochester is charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, and false personation. Ball also had an additional two outstanding warrants from the City of Rochester Police.

Tyrone Graham of Rochester is charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, resisting arrest, and false personation. Graham had an additional seven outstanding warrants out of five different jurisdictions.