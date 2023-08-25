3rd man arraigned in connection to gang-related attack over the weekend

Amonti K. Atkins, 23, is the final suspect to be arraigned for an alleged gang-related attack.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A third man has been arraigned on charges in connection to a gang related attack that took place in Buffalo over the weekend.

Prosecutors allege that Amonti K. Atkins, 23, while acting with Demetrius F. Gore, 52, and Amari Atkins, 27, intentionally attempted to cause the death of a victim by stabbing, kicking, and punching him. The alleged attack took place on Sunday, Aug. 2023 around 1:30 p.m. on Broadway near Deshler Street.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to ECMC for treatment where he remains with serious injuries.

Amonti Atkins, 23, was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, and one count of gang assault in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies). These are the same charges that Gorge and Amari Atkins were arraigned on earlier this week.

They are all scheduled to return to court on Aug. 30 and are being held without bail.