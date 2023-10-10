39-year-old arrested while visiting prisoner at Niagara County Jail

On Tuesday, Ciarea N. Lewis was arrested while visiting the Niagara County Correctional facility.

Lewis had been caught by officers attempting to pass narcotics to the incarcerated person she was visiting. She has been charged with one count of promoting prison contraband in the 2nd degree.

Lewis has been issued an appearance ticket, and the narcotics she was trying to pass are being processed by the sheriff's forensic lab.